Fifth Harmony Were ‘Nervous’ to Perform After Cabello’s Exit

Brooke breezes past Cabello’s departure from Fifth Harmony, merely writing that the group “underwent a change” and “became a foursome” at the end of 2016. She does, however, admit that “there was some uncertainty about what we should do,” particularly for their first performance as a quartet at the 2017 People’s Choice Awards. “We were so nervous that we were jumping up and down, trying to get out the jitters,” she recalls.