Her ‘X Factor’ Audition Was Heavily Edited

Brooke will never forget watching her first TV appearance — for all the wrong reasons. “After the music stopped, the camera cut to the judges, and Simon [Cowell] looked annoyed. Other judges made cringing faces at me. The producers cut to people in the audience laughing,” she recalls. “The camera cut back to me as I sang, but the magic was shattered. Simon appeared even more irritated. This version of events was nothing, and I mean nothing, like what I’d experienced in real life.”