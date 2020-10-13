Khloé Kardashian Comforted Her After Grandpa’s Death

The cast and crew of The X Factor rallied around Brooke after her grandfather Paul died in the middle of season 2. “One of the hosts that season was Khloé Kardashian. Radiating warmth, she pulled me aside, giving me a big hug, and I cried in her arms,” she writes. “‘I am so sorry for your loss,’ she said. ‘I lost my dad [Robert Kardashian] when I was very young. Even to this day, it’s still hard. But I’m here for you, and I’m praying for you and your family. One thing that I’ll tell you is don’t let anybody tell you how to grieve. If you want to cry, cry. If you want to try to be happy, be happy. But you grieve in the way that you grieve.’”