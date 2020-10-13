She Was Reluctant to Do ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Just a few months after signing with Atlantic, Brooke got an offer to compete on DWTS season 27. Although she was a “huge fan” of the show, she writes that she felt “the timing wasn’t right” since her “solo music career was still in its infancy” and she wanted to keep her schedule open for promotional appearances. Months later, producers approached her again for season 28 — and she agreed after weeks of weighing her options and praying on it. “It was hard to believe that I was really going to be a contestant on a show that I had watched and loved for years,” she writes.