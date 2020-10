She’s Saving Herself for Marriage

For her 18th birthday, Brooke asked her parents for a purity ring with “True Love Waits” inscribed on it. “It symbolizes the choice I’ve made to save myself for marriage, a commitment I have maintained to this day, even in an industry where such values are not generally celebrated, and I’ve sometimes been judged and made fun of,” she writes. “But I’ve just held my head high and remained true to who I am and what I believe in.”