They Started Dating in June

Alex introduced his followers to Alyssa in June via Instagram. “There are some people in life that make you laugh a little louder, smile a little bigger and live just a little bit better😋😍,” he gushed at the time.

According to Juliette, the twosome started dating because Alex was jealous of her relationship with Robby.

“He started dating her because he was jealous of … the first time I saw them together I could just tell he was just like, ‘Oh, and Alyssa does this and Alyssa does that,’” Juliette told Us earlier this month. “I’m like, ‘That’s so awesome. Congratulations.’ But it went downhill from there and yeah, they’re still together and good for them.”