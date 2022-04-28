April 2022

Amanda shocked her followers when she accused Michael of concerning behavior on social media.

“Paul told me that he stopped taking his medications,” she claimed via Instagram at the time. “He vandalized his mom’s home. He broke all of her pictures and put salmon under her bed. His behavior is alarming, and I’m afraid of what he’ll do.”

The former Nickelodeon star also alleged that Michael was using drugs, which she later took back. Her fiancé, for his part, denied all the accusations on his since-deleted Instagram account.

Us confirmed that the police were called to the couple’s residence after Amanda kicked Michael out. They seemingly patched things up after they were photographed packing on the PDA that same day.