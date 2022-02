Packing on the PDA

In 2008, the actress began dating Hills reality star Doug Reinhardt. “Most guys I’ve dated started as friends,” she later told Maxim. “Treat me like a friend and maybe you can become a boyfriend.” By year’s end, a source told Us Weekly Bynes dumped Reinhardt for exploiting her celebrity status. Reinhardt fired back, claiming the actress “wouldn’t even let me have a guys’ night out without flipping out on me.”