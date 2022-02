Easy A

In 2010, Bynes announced her early retirement from show business. “Being an actress isn’t as fun as it may seem,” she tweeted. “I know 24 is a young age to retire, but you heard it here first: I’ve retired.” Weeks later, the star changed her mind, tweeting, “I’ve unretired.” Bynes then posted a link to the trailer for the movie Easy A, in which she played a self-righteous high school student opposite Emma Stone, Penn Badgley and Aly Michalka.