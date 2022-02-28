Preparing for a Comeback

A source told Us Weekly on February 11, 2018, that the Easy A alum was “excited about the next chapter of her professional life” and getting ready to make a Hollywood comeback. “Amanda will make it a reality,” the insider added. “2018 is going to be Amanda’s triumphant return!”

Two months later, Bynes attended a fundraiser for California politician Pat Harris’ United States Senate bid, after which a source informed Us that the actress is “doing really well and basically just living her life” and is “on track to graduate from fashion school this summer.”