Conservatorship Battle

The fashion school graduate filed in February 2022 for her conservatorship of both her person and her estate to be terminated after nearly nine years. Bynes also filed a capacity declaration with the Ventura County Superior Court due to the fact that all conservatorship cases require updated health records about the conservatee’s mental state.

According to court documents obtained by Us, Bynes’ psychiatrist noted in the filing that the former actress has “no apparent impairment in alertness and attention, information and processing or ability to modulate mood and affect and suffers no thought disorders.”

The filing states that Bynes “desires to live free of any constraint” after transitioning from a structured community for women in 2021 to “an independent living environment.” She has also consistently tested negative for “illicit substances in her system,” per the documents.