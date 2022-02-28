Open and Honest

Bynes revealed her struggle with drugs, depression and more during a November 2018 interview for Paper magazine’s cover story. As for her head turning social media comments over the years, the retired actress told the publication: “I’m really ashamed and embarrassed with the things I said. I can’t turn back time but if I could, I would. And I’m so sorry to whoever I hurt and whoever I lied about because it truly eats away at me. It makes me feel so horrible and sick to my stomach and sad. Everything I worked my whole life to achieve, I kind of ruined it all through Twitter. It’s definitely not Twitter’s fault — it’s my own fault.”