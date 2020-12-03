Love Lives Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski: A Timeline of Their Relationship By Mariah Cooper December 3, 2020 Shutterstock 9 3 / 9 June 2016 The duo packed on the PDA while attending Paris Fashion Week together. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News See Larsa Pippen’s Transformation Through the Years From Basketball Wife to Reality Star Our 25 Absolute Favorite Nordstrom Black Friday Deals — All Sure to Sell Out! Augustinus Bader! YSL! Violet Grey’s Sitewide Cyber Week Sale Is Mind-Blowing More News