Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski: A Timeline of Their Relationship

March 2022

“The vibe [in Hudson County] just suits them all as a family, they love being around nature and away from the hustle of city life,” a source exclusively told Us of the private pair. “Amanda loves to hike. She and Thomas [are] huge fans of the outdoors and they’ve been taking the kids out locally, plus exploring more of the East Coast.”

While the Mank actress “commutes back and forth” to Los Angeles for work, Sadoski is “equally adept” at “being a hands-on dad and taking care of business at home when she’s busy,” the insider explained.

The source added: “They try to time their schedules that way, as well as making plenty of time for date nights and trips away by themselves.”