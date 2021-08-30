Amanda Stanton Reveals She's Ready to Marry BF Michael Fogel: A Timeline

Bachelor Nation ‘Bachelor’ Alum Amanda Stanton and Boyfriend Michael Fogel’s Relationship Timeline By Sarah Hearon August 30, 2021 Amanda Stanton and Michael Fogel. Courtesy Amanda Stanton/Instagram 5 1 / 5 Friends First Stanton and Fogel were friends for “years” before things turned romantic between the pair. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Live Like a Celebrity With a Visit to the Iconic The Georgian Santa Monica Hotel Every Former Playmate Who’s Spoken Out Against Hugh Hefner: Holly Madison and More RHOBH’s Erika Jayne and Tom Girardi’s Divorce and Legal Woes: Everything We Know So Far More News