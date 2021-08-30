Amanda Stanton Reveals She's Ready to Marry BF Michael Fogel: A Timeline

Bachelor Nation ‘Bachelor’ Alum Amanda Stanton and Boyfriend Michael Fogel’s Relationship Timeline By Sarah Hearon August 30, 2021 Amanda Stanton and Michael Fogel. Courtesy Amanda Stanton/Instagram 5 4 / 5 May 2021 Stanton often shares photos of Fogel with her two daughters. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Live Like a Celebrity With a Visit to the Iconic The Georgian Santa Monica Hotel Every Former Playmate Who’s Spoken Out Against Hugh Hefner: Holly Madison and More RHOBH’s Erika Jayne and Tom Girardi’s Divorce and Legal Woes: Everything We Know So Far More News