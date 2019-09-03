On Her Fling With Robby Hayes

Despite thinking Hayes was “the biggest douchebag ever” when they first met, Stanton chatted with him during the season 4 filming break. After they returned to Mexico, she claimed producers encouraged her to spend time with him.

“I wasn’t there for a free vacation, after all. Viewers tune in to witness romantic connections, not to watch me get a tan. I caved and the kissing began. One thing led to another and I started to let Robby out friend zone,” she wrote. “Although we were what I’d call casually dating, I never fully believed there would be a future between us.”