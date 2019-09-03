On Her Lack of Chemistry With Nick Viall

According to Stanton, she and Viall were “flirtatious” at parties and industry events before joining the cast of Bachelor in Paradise season 3, but their relationship ended up being platonic.

“It was such a bummer when we got to Paradise and I had my time alone with Nick, because the chemistry just wasn’t there. There were no sparks during my date with Nick, yet viewers were led to believe we were dancing on cloud nine,” she wrote. “He could hardly hold eye contact with me. Dates can be nerve-racking, but it was strange to me considering the great chemistry we’d had when we had hung out before. I’m still not sure what happened.”