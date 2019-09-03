On Josh Murray After Paradise

Things between Stanton and Murray took a turn for the worse when they moved in together post-Paradise.

“Josh didn’t want a fiancée, he wanted a robot he could program and control. After all his sweet talk about wanting to watch the girls while I got manicures with my friends, the reality was he didn’t even like me texting or talking to anyone, let alone seeing them in person,” she claimed. “One time I met two girls, friends of mine since first grade, for dinner. Josh was so jealous and furious he bombarded me with texts to say he was packing his things and leaving. My attention had to be on Josh and only Josh at all times. I’d have to call my mom from the gym to avoid an issue.”

Stanton also alleged that Murray wouldn’t let her listen to male artists (“especially Justin Bieber”), claimed she caught him “spying” on her in the shower and alleged he didn’t allow her to drink on girls’ trips without him.

“He completely lost his cool and went crazy, saying some of the meanest things anyone has ever said to me [after he saw a photo of me drinking],” she explained. “He even went as far as calling me an awful word. Let’s just say it rhymes with ‘runt.'”

After the twosome split in December 2016, she admitted in the book that they would fly out to see each other over the next five months.

“Even though he was controlling and difficult, I felt pressured to try to make things work with him because he did get so close to my daughters,” she wrote. “That breakup hit me the hardest because I truly thought I found my person, and I had put it out there in front of what felt like the whole world. I cringe when I think about the family photo session Josh and I did with my girls. It’s embarrassing to look back at the degree to which I fought for things to work out.”