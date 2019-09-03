On Josh Murray in Paradise

Stanton admitted she fell “hard” for Murray during BiP season 3 because he “said all the right things.” Despite warnings from her castmates about Andi Dorfman’s memoir, which detailed her allegedly controlling relationship with the former baseball player, she continued to see him. Stanton did, however, question their relationship when Murray’s mom showed up during their overnight date.

“Another thing the public never got to see was Josh’s mom, who visited us at our fantasy suite. Awkward? You bet. You want to be ready to meet your boyfriend’s family, not meet them unexpectedly from the bed of your fantasy suite,” she wrote. “It turned out Josh planned this with the producers and nobody thought to clue me in. Apparently, he felt he couldn’t propose unless he could see how I interacted with his mom, so he begged producers to fly her out. … The fact we were all meeting at the fantasy suite, an intimate location where he and I just spent the night together, felt more than just a little inappropriate.”

According to Stanton, Murray’s mom mentioned Dorfman’s book, which she admitted to reading, and then demanded the scene never air.

“When the show began to air and Josh wasn’t making a favorable impression on viewers, his mom got worried because she didn’t want to look bad in her TV appearance,” she claimed in the book. “She demanded approval of the footage before it aired. I saw it and thought it looked like a sweet scene, just us girls talking.”

Stanton also alleged that Murray “slapped” her on the back during a fight with Viall over sleeping arrangements.

”Josh flew into my room like a psycho, jolted me awake, and yelled at me. I was sort of frozen in bed, not knowing what to do. He cut our conversation short by quipping, ‘Good talk,’ and slapped me on the back,” she stated. “I lay in bed that night for hours thinking, Wow, his anger issues are really bad. … I can’t explain why I stayed with Josh after that night. I guess I wanted to believe the stress of the show was getting to him and how he was acting wasn’t really who he was.”