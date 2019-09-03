On The Bachelor Audition Process, Producers and Costars

Stanton quickly became a favorite with fans, producers and most of her fellow contestants during season 20 of The Bachelor.

“I’ve heard cast members say things about the producers such as, ‘I thought the producers were my friends and they really weren’t.’ I’ve heard people talk about how manipulative and cruel they can be. Personally, I don’t really feel that way,” she wrote, noting that the producers did instruct the women not to talk about “anything other than our excitement about Ben” during the limo ride to the mansion on night one. “I understand their job is obviously to produce good television, but from my experience, they’re all good people. They have a reputation for manufacturing problems, but I’ve never seen them create something that wasn’t already there.”

While she became “instant best friends” with Lauren Bushnell, Stanton had some issues with Olivia Caridi, who compared her to someone from the MTV series Teen Mom.

“She was a bit of a misfit who didn’t play well with others,” Stanton wrote about Caridi. “Olivia was very vocal with us girls about how she was the only one for Ben. She would constantly throw jabs my way by saying Ben wasn’t ready to raise someone else’s kids.”