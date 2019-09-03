On the Bachelor in Paradise Scandal

During Stanton’s second stint on Bachelor in Paradise in 2017, a producer filed a complaint about an alleged incident between Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson in a hot tub.

“From my perspective it was definitely mutual and in good fun. I saw Corinne and DeMario make their way to the pool as the rest of us hung out on the beach,” Stanton wrote. “I noticed Corinne and DeMario move from the pool to the hot tub but didn’t think much of it. Nobody was paying close attention to them. We were all too busy checking each other out to pay them any mind.”

Days later, an investigation into the incident was launched and production shut down for 10 days. Warner Bros. concluded that the investigation found no evidence of sexual misconduct and the show resumed filming without Olympios or Jackson.

“The truth was, Corinne had a serious boyfriend when she came on the show. She and her boyfriend had an understanding that she wasn’t there to hook up with anyone but rather promote herself and her brand. From the start she was upfront with the producers, telling them she had no intentions of hooking up with any of the guys,” Stanton claimed. “But then on the first day she had sex with DeMario in the pool. I think Corinne’s biggest concern was if and how her boyfriend was going to find out what happened between her and DeMario. That was my guess at the time as to why she kept talking to producers on the side. None of us had any idea what that tryst would turn into.”