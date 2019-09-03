On Why She Finally Left Her Ex-Husband

Stanton knew she was going to break up with Buonfiglio after he showed up “sloppy and wasted, reeking of alcohol” at the hospital when she was in labor with their second daughter, Charlie.

“The sun came up, and I still hadn’t given birth. They told me it would probably be a few more hours. The very second Nick left the hospital to go home for a shower is when I realized that I was done with him,” she explained. “Showing up drunk, eating in front of me, not holding my hand when I’m scared — all bad things. But leaving me there? When his daughter could be born at any moment? That sealed the deal.”

As she was moving out of their home together, Stanton discovered a second phone that belonged to her spouse.

“In addition to inappropriate texts from many, many girls, including Nick’s ex with whom he’d apparently hung out right when Charlie was born, there were naked pictures of many girls, as well as my husband’s numerous dating app profiles,” she claimed. “The kicker was his Tinder profile picture — a photo of our family with me cropped out. Nick claimed to be a loving, single father. Ouch. … To this day, despite the dating profiles and text messages, my ex claims he never cheated on me and swears there was only ever one kiss between him and his ex-girlfriend while we were married.”