Has Johanna Leia Been on Reality TV?

In addition to helping manage Amari’s career, Leia helped share Amari’s talents in front of the cameras long before college scouts came knocking. Their family was featured on the reality show, Bringing Up Ballers, which aired on Lifetime in 2017. The show followed five Chicago-based families as they supported their up-and-coming basketball player sons. A mix between Basketball Wives and Dance Moms, the show featured classic reality fare with the moms often clashing behind the scenes.

While Bringing Up Ballers failed to become the next big reality hit upon its 2017 cancelation, one takeaway from the show was clear: Amari was special. Most of the other featured players were already teenagers, but Amari was only 12 when he was brought on the show and he proved he could take on the best.