Who Has Johanna Leia Dated?

While Leia seems mostly satisfied to let Amari soak up the spotlight, she’s been the focus of some attention when it comes to her dating life.

After her longtime relationship with the former football player, Leia notably was linked to Drake last year. At the time, it was reported that the “Hotline Bling” musician, 35, rented out Dodger Stadium for a private dinner date in July 2021. The pair’s romance eventually fizzled that October. Leia has since been linked to Memphis Grizzlies athlete Ja Morant, but neither party has confirmed their relationship.