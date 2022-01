A Trip to Paradise

For Jardell, the highlight of their trip was a two-day hike at Mashpi Lodge.

“If you don’t have a flashlight, you can’t even see six inches in front of your face, which can be terrifying in a forest,” he explained. “While we walked around, we were able to see spiders that had bioluminescent properties, glass frogs, huge bugs and even more unique spiders. It was so cool to see everything at night. I’ve also never been to or seen a volcano in person.”