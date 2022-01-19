Looking Ahead

As longtime fans of The Amazing Race, Jardell reflected on what his on-air engagement meant to him and his now-husband.

“Watching reality TV was our first exposure to LGBTQ people in the real setting that weren’t actors or weren’t portraying some story in a movie or a television show,” he previously told Us in January 2021 after the season 23 finale. “That became our outlet as young people to see real people living out their truth. So for us be able to run the race as a gay couple — for the show to never mention that we’re gay, to just refer to us as a dating couple — was huge. And then to end the season with us winning and then also getting engaged was massive for the show to showcase that.”