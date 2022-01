Newlywed Bliss

Since competing on their season of The Amazing Race, which aired in 2020, Wallington revealed that his fear of heights has improved — just in time for a one-of-a-kind excursion.

“When we were at Mashpi Lodge, we did ‘The Dragonfly,’ which is an open-air cable car that takes you over and sometimes through the rainforest canopy. The highest point was roughly 200 meters,” he detailed to Us. “I was definitely nervous but the view was absolutely worth it!”