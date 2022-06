A 2nd Round?

During the second part of her Today interview on Wednesday, June 15, Heard admitted that she’s “nervous” about what she can say following the verdict. “I took for granted what I assumed was my right to speak,” she explained. “I’m scared that no matter what I do, no matter what I say or how I say it, every step that I take will present another opportunity for the sort of silencing, which is what I guess the defamation lawsuit is meant to do. It’s meant to take your voice.”