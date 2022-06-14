Evidence Against Her

Guthrie repeatedly questioned Heard about evidence where the actress allegedly admitted that she was the instigator of abuse in the relationship. “I never had to instigate it. I responded to it. When you’re living in violence and it becomes normal as I testified to, you have to adapt,” Heard said. “As I testified on the stand about this is that when your life is at risk, not only will you take the blame for things that you shouldn’t take the blame for, but when you’re in an abusive dynamic psychologically, emotionally and physically, you don’t have the resources that say, you or I do, with the luxury of saying, ‘Hey, this is black and white,’ because it’s anything but when you’re living in it.”