Her Current Feelings for Depp

The Top Gear alum said she “absolutely” still feels love for Depp despite everything that they went through. “I loved him with all my heart, and I tried the best I could to make a deeply broken relationship work,” she explained. “And I couldn’t. I have no bad feelings or ill will towards him at all. I know that might be hard to understand, or it might be really easy to understand. If you’ve ever loved anyone, it should be easy.”