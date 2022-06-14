Her Role in the Relationship

Heard acknowledged that she made “mistakes” during her marriage, but she reiterated her claims that she told the truth during her testimony. “I did do and say horrible, regrettable things throughout my relationship,” she told Guthrie. “I behaved in horrible — almost unrecognizable to myself — ways. I have so much regret. I freely and openly and voluntarily talked about what I did. I talked about the horrible language, I talked about being pushed to the extent where I didn’t even know the difference between right and wrong. … I made a lot of mistakes, a lot of mistakes. But I’ve always told the truth.”