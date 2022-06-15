The Divorce Settlement

When Heard received a $7 million divorce settlement from Depp in 2016, she pledged to donate the entire sum to charity, but it was later revealed that she did not follow through with that promise. The North Country star told Guthrie she still plans to donate the rest of it but claimed she always meant to give away the money over a period of time.

“I feel like so much of the trial was meant to cast aspersions on who I am as a human, my credibility, to call me a liar in every way you can,” she argued. “If you pull back and you think about it, I shouldn’t have to have donated it in an effort to be believed. I shouldn’t have had to earmark the entirety of that.”