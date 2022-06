The Future

Heard said she’s happy to be able to focus on raising her 14-month-old daughter, Oonagh, “full-time” now that she’s not “having to juggle calls with lawyers.” Asked what she would tell the little one about the trial in the future, the Drive Angry actress replied: “I think no matter what it will mean something. I did the right thing. I did everything I could to stand up for myself and the truth.”