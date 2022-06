The Witnesses

The NBC anchor — who previously disclosed that her husband, Michael Feldman, consulted for Depp’s legal team — asked Heard if she believed all the witnesses who testified on Depp’s behalf were lying. “I’ve seen firsthand how people will file rank and support the person they depend on,” she explained. “I am not here to call any of these witnesses any names. I’m here to just kind of talk about what it felt like for me as a person who sat there.”