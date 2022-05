A Reduced Role?

On May 16, Heard testified that her role in Aquaman 2 was significantly pared down after Depp began publicly denying her allegations of domestic violence.

“I was given a script and then given new versions of the script that had taken away scenes that had action in it … they basically took a bunch out of my role,” the actress told the court, specifying one scene in which her character and another were involved in a fight.