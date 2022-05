Did Momoa Come to Heard’s Defense?

Entertainment industry expert Kathryn Arnold claimed that the Game of Thrones actor pushed for Heard to be in Aquaman 2. On May 23, Arnold testified that both Momoa and director James Wan were “adamant that she [Heard] was in the film.”

The expert added that Heard’s role was “radically reduced from what it was in the script and what she even trained for while she was preparing for the movie.”