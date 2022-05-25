What Did Her Agent Have to Say About the Scaled-Back Part?

Heard’s talent agent Jessica Kovacevic testified via video that she had been told a lack of chemistry between the actress and Momoa was the reason for the reduced role in Aquaman 2.

Kovacevic went on to state her opinion that negative press about her client amid the lawsuit had also been a contributing factor. “In my experience … Your career takes a turn after something like that. She was very well received in the movie at the time, everyone was happy with her at the time, there were no issues. Then to have a complete downturn after that, and then have that coincide with constant tweets and negativity put out about her, I don’t have a physical piece of paper of evidence, but it’s the only logical conclusion I draw,” she told the court.