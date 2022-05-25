What Did the DC Films President Say About Heard and Momoa’s Chemistry?

A pre-recorded deposition by Walter Hamada, president of DC Films, was played in court on May 24. Hamada testified that it had required a lot of editing to make Heard and Momoa’s chemistry in Aquaman believable.

“It’s not uncommon on movies for two leads to not have chemistry. And that is sort of movie magic … the ability to sort of put performances together and with the magic of a great score and how you put the pieces together. You can fabricate that chemistry. I think if you watch the movie, they looked like they had great chemistry, but I just know that during the use of the post-production that it took a lot of effort to get there,” he said.

The Warner Bros. exec denied the claim that comments made by Depp’s attorney, Adam Waldman, affected Heard’s role in the sequel.