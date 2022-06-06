Amber’s Sister Speaks Up

In the wake of the trial, Heard’s sister Whitney — who testified on the Danish Girl actress’ behalf — shared a public message of support for her. “I still stand with you, sissy,” Whitney wrote via Instagram in June 2022. “Yesterday, today and tomorrow I will always be proud of you for standing up for yourself, for testifying both here in Virginia and in the U.K., and for being the voice of so many who can’t speak to the things that happen behind closed doors.”

She continued: “I am so honored to testify for you, and I would do it a million times over because I know what I saw and because the truth is forever on your side.”