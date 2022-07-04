Arguing the Wrong Case?

Heard’s legal team filed a 43-page memorandum on July 1 demanding that the verdict be tossed due to insufficient evidence and a new trial should take place. The filing argues that instead of proving Heard hurt his career with her 2018 essay in The Washington Post — which is why he sued her for defamation — he was instead trying to disprove the initial 2016 domestic violence allegations, which were not up for judgement.

Depp’s team claiming they’d seek to limit damage claims to the period December 18, 2018 through November 2, 2020. Instead of proving how the op-ed negative affected him in that time, the Edward Scissorhands star’s lawyers “proceeded solely on a defamation by implication theory, abandoning any claims that Ms. Heard’s statements were actually false,” the filing stated.