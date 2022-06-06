Heard’s Attorney Says Social Media Played a Role in Decision

While speaking with Savannah Guthrie, Heard’s attorney claimed that Depp’s team wanted to “demonize Amber” and “suppress the evidence” against the actor after he lost a libel suit against The Sun in the U.K. in November 2020. Bredehoft also noted that the vitriol against Heard on social media also played a role. “How can you not [see it]? They go home every night, they have families, their families are on social media,” she said. “There’s no way they couldn’t have been influenced by it and it was horrible. It really was lopsided [against Heard].”