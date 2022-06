Her Plans to Appeal

Three days after the verdict, a source confirmed to Us that the Texas native “100 percent plans to appeal.” According to Bredehoft, Heard was affected by the ramifications that this case could have on other survivors of domestic abuse in the future. “One of the first things she said is, ‘I am so sorry to all those women out there. This is a setback for women in and outside of the courtroom,'” she said on Today. “She really feels the burden [of that].”