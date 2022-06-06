His Reaction to the Jury

“Speaking the truth was something that I owed to my children and to all those who have remained steadfast in their support of me. I feel at peace knowing I have finally accomplished that,” the Mortdecai star said in a statement to Us, adding that he was “overwhelmed” by the “outpouring of love and the colossal support and kindness from around the world. I also hope that the position will now return to innocent until proven guilty, both within the courts and in the media.”

The day after the jury reached a decision, Depp performed alongside friend Jeff Beck at a concert in Gateshead, England, where the pair announced that they had recorded an album together. “We actually made an album. I don’t know how it happened. It will be out in July,” Beck told the crowd.