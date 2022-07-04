Insufficient Evidence

Without the U.K. judgement (in which the court ruled Depp assaulted Heard in 14 alleged incidents, so The Sun was not libelous when calling him a “wife beater”) or allowing Heard to submit evidence from when the alleged abuse took place, Heard’s team claims the verdict is unfair.

He didn’t provide evidence that the op-ed was why he lost his role in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. There were articles noting he wouldn’t be in the sixth film more than two months before Heard’s essay was published. Depp was never contracted to do a sixth film, per the filing, so he cannot claim damages for a film he was never contracted to do and was already in development without him on board before Heard’s essay was published, per the 43-page document.