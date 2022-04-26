Amber Heard’s Dating History: From Johnny Depp to Elon Musk

Johnny Depp

After meeting on set of The Rum Diary in 2009, Depp and Heard sparked romance rumors two years later. They tied the knot in 2015, but the Danish Girl actress filed for divorce after 15 months of marriage.

The exes, who finalized their divorce in 2016, continue to be caught up in a messy court battle after they accused one another of domestic abuse.

In 2018, the Oscar nominee filed a libel lawsuit against the U.K. newspaper The Sun for referring to him as a “wife beater” in an article. Two years later, the High Court of Justice ruled that The Sun‘s article was not libelous because Heard’s allegations were “substantially true.”

