Love Lives

Amelia Gray Hamlin Gushes Over Scott Disick on His 38th Birthday: ‘I Can’t Imagine What I Would Do Without You’

By
Amelia Gray Hamlin Details Her ‘Love’ for Scott Disick on His 38th Birthday
 Courtesy of Amelia Gray Hamlin/Instagram
5
3 / 5
podcast
Eufy_Floodlight_600x338

Beach Day

The couple posed together while lounging on a boat.

Back to top