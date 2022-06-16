Former ‘American Idol’ Contestants Gone Too Soon: Show Alums Who Died

Joanne Borgella

Borgella, a season 7 contestant, died at the age of 32 following a long battle with endometrial cancer.

“To God be the glory! With heavy hearts, we are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our beloved Joanne,” her family wrote in an October 2014 statement shared via Facebook. “On Saturday, October 18, 2014, at 5:45AM, Joanne Borgella Ramirez was called by the Lord to heaven. At an early age, Joanne made a choice to serve and trust the Lord; and since her diagnosis over a year ago, Joanne made a choice to also be a fighter and share her journey with the world. Her faith, courage and strength were unshaken throughout every obstacle she encountered. Although our family is suffering with this great loss, we find comfort in the closeness Joanne shared with the Lord. We know her spirit still shines and will continue to live on in heaven.”