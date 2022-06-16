Former ‘American Idol’ Contestants Gone Too Soon: Show Alums Who Died

Leah LaBelle

LaBelle, who rose to fame as a contestant on season 3 in 2004, died after a January 2018 car accident at the age of 31. The musician and her husband, NBA athlete Rasual Butler, were both in the car when Butler lost control. The twosome are survived by the late Chicago Bulls athlete’s daughter from a previous relationship, Raven Butler.

“.@leahlabelle was beautiful & had the voice of an ANGEL. She was my wild card pick on @AmericanIdol,” former judge Paula Abdul tweeted. “I’m heartbroken to know that she & her husband @RasualButler45 have passed away. What a horrible tragedy. I send my love and deepest condolences to her family and friends.”