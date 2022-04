2. She Has Serious High Fashion Cred

After studying at the European Institute of Design in Milan, Muaddi worked as an assistant stylist for magazines like Vogue Italy, L’Uomo Vogue and GQ before she decided to focus on designing shoes. Her first line, Oscar Tiye, was featured at Milan Fashion Week in 2013, and she worked for Alexandre Vauthier before launching her own company in 2017.